A Martha's Vineyard Resident Kept A Unique Prop From Steven Spielberg's Jaws

Making a movie is an intense experience. The average film shoot takes about three months, and during that time, everyone involved is scrambling in order to make sure that everything and everyone is where they need to be in order to get the shot, with all other considerations secondary. In a working environment where every costume, prop, and set is only as precious as they need to be in order to be used on camera before being discarded, it's a marvel that anything gets saved from a movie shoot. Yet sure enough, lots of little props, scripts, and other knick-knacks get kept as mementos. On occasion, some larger props or set elements of great significance are saved, too. Most everything else is rightfully assumed to eventually be trashed or lost.

Yet every so often, a search turns up bits of cinematic ephemera which even the filmmakers assumed gone forever. That's what happened to Steven Spielberg when viewing the new "Jaws: The Exhibition" exhibit at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. By his own admission, Spielberg was shocked to discover that someone had kept the ocean buoy from the opening scene of the movie, and that it had thus survived 50 years later to be used as part of the exhibition. As it turned out, the prop's savior was Lynn Murphy, a Martha's Vineyard resident that helped the "Jaws" crew with some of their shooting on the water back in 1974.

While "Jaws: The Exhibition" contains numerous bits of props, notes, storyboards, camera equipment and memorabilia from the making of "Jaws," this buoy is particularly emblematic of how the film beat the odds of its famously harrowing shoot, and became one of the greatest and most influential movies of all time.