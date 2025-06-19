The Biggest Scare In Jaws Was Literally Filmed In A Swimming Pool

Knowing how and when a scene was shot can sometimes be a deflating experience. Now that I know the whole "Home Alone" house was a set built in a school gym, for example, a small piece of the magic is lost every time I rewatch it. Similarly, knowing the head shot from "Jaws" was filmed in a swimming pool sort of robs it of the horror. On the flip side, though, it makes the whole thing more impressive when you know how Steven Spielberg and company actually pulled it off.

In the movie, the discovery of Ben Gardner's body might be the biggest scare of the whole film. As it turns out, this bit was only added after initial test screenings left Spielberg eager to get one more scream from audiences. It wasn't enough that one guy threw up while watching the demise of poor young Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the director wanted another big scare, and so the now-infamous head shot was added. But Spielberg wasn't about to reassemble the entire "Jaws" crew in Martha's Vineyard where the movie had been filmed. Instead, he stayed local and used his editor's swimming pool in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Van Nuys.

As recounted in a making-of featurette, Universal Pictures had already signed off on the final cut when Spielberg enlisted VFX specialist Kevin Pike, stuntman Frank Sparks, and editor Verna Fields to help create the insert shot he needed. As the director recalled:

"That scene had already been shot, but it wasn't done to shock the audience and so I went to Verna Fields' [...] and borrowed her pool, because I didn't have one. I didn't have enough money to have a swimming pool in those days because 'Jaws' hadn't come out yet and I was a poor director."

In Empire's oral history of "Jaws," writer and Meadows actor Carl Gottlieb recalled how there was "no more money for shooting" at the time Spielberg decided to add the extra Gardner scene. According to Gottlieb, the director said he would pay for the shoot and the "skeleton crew" of a production team headed to Fields' house where they threw "a half gallon of milk" into the pool to make it "more photogenic." In the making-of featurette, Pike recounts how he used a small replica of a boat hull he'd built in someone's driveway, which they submerged in the pool along with a foam life cast of Ben Gardner actor Craig Kingsbury. After throwing tarpaulin over the pool itself, Sparks stood in for Dreyfuss, holding up the flashlight to the hull while Pike pushed the Gardner cast through the hole in the hull. The result was one of the scariest on-screen moments in cinema history. As Spielberg recalled, "I remember, I timed it to get it for maximum shock effect."