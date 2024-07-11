An Early Screening Of Jaws Had One Viewer Running To Go Vomit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Jaws" remains the king of savage animal attack horror films, but by today's horror standards it's actually pretty tame. Of course, throughout the history of film, audiences have become increasingly desensitized to these sorts of things, to the point where only brutal splatter-fests like "Terrifier 2" are capable of testing seasoned horror fans. In fact, in the case of Damien Leone's so-called "mega-slasher," there were reports of audiences fainting and vomiting in their seats.

Anyone who knows even a little about "Terrifier 2" will understand why that might have been. The sheer level of brutality on display would make anyone at least slightly queasy. But back in the 1970s it seems audiences were slightly more sensitive.

When "Jaws" released in 1975 it became what many have dubbed the first ever blockbuster, becoming an instant hit and terrifying an entire generation, many of whom are likely still scared to go back in the water. But in our post-torture porn age of "Terrifier 2" and "Skinamarink," it's hard to grasp just how much this film, which is nothing compared to today's horror films, scared audiences. As a tale from the film's first test screening shows, however, terrify audiences it did — to the point of physical sickness.