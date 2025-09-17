12 '90s Movies You Won't Believe Are Real

The 1990s were an important era for cinema. Massive hits like "Jurassic Park" and "Titanic" came out during the decade, redefining the blockbuster for a new generation. The erotic thriller had become one of the most popular genres of "adult" films by this time, unleashing a slew of titillating ideas about gender roles into the mainstream. Independent films were a force to be reckoned with, and new voices entered the scene, including the filmmakers involved in the New Queer Cinema movement. Many consider the final year of the decade cinema's very best, perhaps the result of these industry trends.

But while the landscape of Hollywood in the '90s produced many beloved, critically acclaimed movies, it also produced some of the most bizarre films of all time. The independent cinema boom meant low-budget films were more common than ever, welcoming ambitious weirdos into the fold, and Hollywood execs continued to make some very odd choices in the name of the dollar.

If you're looking for strange, you're in the right place. What follows is a roundup of '90s movies that may prompt questions like, How did this film get made? Why did this film get made? We might not be able to answer all these queries for you, but in many cases, their inexplicability is exactly what makes them so intriguing.