10 Actors Who Were Legally Forced To Star In A Movie

When you think of actors getting trapped in unfair contracts, your mind probably goes to the era of Old Hollywood and the studio system, when stars worked for one studio and one studio only, sometimes making as many as five films a year for their corporate bosses. This system started falling apart in 1948 due to a Supreme Court case that led to the Paramount Decrees, a group of antitrust laws that broke up the studios' Hollywood monopoly.

Though the Paramount Decrees ended in 2020, the landmark Supreme Court ruling forever changed how Hollywood operated. Of course, actors still sign contracts with studios that limit their ability to choose which projects they take on. Hollywood is a business above all else, and the bosses want to make as much money off their actors as they possibly can. As such, lawsuits between actors and studios are more common than you might think, revealing a darker side to Hollywood behind all the glitz and glamor.

In some cases, the reason an actor makes a movie is not because they love the material, but because they have to, or else they might get sued. Here are 10 examples of actors who starred in films against their wishes.