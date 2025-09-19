Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5 Reveals The Sophomore Season's Greatest Mistake

This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 5, "Back to the Suture."

"Peacemaker" season 2 likes to juggle quite a few balls at the same time, and one that has been consistently flying higher than many is the "A.R.G.U.S. vs. Eagly" B-plot. As /Film has noted before, the whole thing comes across as James Gunn's apology for his many sins against birds in projects like "The Suicide Squad." As if to back up this point, "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 2 is not only called "A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird," but it features a big Eagly fight that only works thanks to the dumb, genius decision of using a man's bird blindness against him, much to Langston Fleury's (Tim Meadows) chagrin. Cue Eagly utterly wrecking an entire A.R.G.U.S. wetworks team and celebrating the victory by power walking to the tune of Ida Maria's "Dirty Money."

This should be a sign that Eagly is no ordinary eagle, especially after world-famous eagle hunter and apparent nutjob Red St. Wild (Michael Rooker, excellent as ever) starts having dream quest visions about Eagly as the supernatural Prime Eagle. Even so, "Peacemaker" manages to play the Red. vs. Eagly storyline as a wacky live-action Wile E. Coyote vs. Roadrunner situation ... that is, until "Back to the Suture" reveals that Red was right.

Yes, Red (R.I.P.) effed around and found out ... that Eagly actually is the Prime Eagle who rules over all eagles. The twist that Peacemaker's (John Cena) dumbass, bologna-obsessed, hug-happy pet is secretly a mythical, divine bird of prey is chuckle-worthy, sure enough. However, it also underlines the "Peacemaker" sophomore season's tendency to give its characters unnecessary power-ups, which is rapidly becoming the biggest of the show's rare missteps.