James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 May Have Teased Another Alternate Universe DC Superhero

"Peacemaker" season 2, episode 2 seems like James Gunn's apology for his many sins against birds in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." It features a big Eagly fight that's simultaneously silly and genius, allowing the DC Universe's favorite avian to wreck a group of human antagonists and even do a cool superhero walk afterwards. However, amidst memorable set piece moments like this, the episode — aptly titled "A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird" — hides some of Gunn's customary Easter eggs and character teases.

Season 2, episode 1, titled "The Ties That Grind," saw Gunn introduce the major Superman villain Ultra-Humanite to the DCU (or, at least, to the dimension where the alternate-universe Smiths fight crime as the Top Trio, anyway). "A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird" does one better and gives us a hint that none other than the show's resident super-suit critic, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), might have a future as a costumed vigilante.

During the scene where the 11th Street Kids gather to party on the roof of Harcourt's apartment complex, she briefly jokes about getting a superhero costume of her own. The moment quickly passes, of course, and she makes clear that this isn't about to happen. But ... why mention this at all, then, unless there's a payoff looming on the horizon? Considering Gunn's history of teases, clues, and Easter eggs, it seems to me that he might have just alluded to Harcourt's future as a superhero — and if this is the case, there's a very decent chance that said superhero is the alternate-universe, female version of Peacemaker (John Cena) known as the Peacewrecker.