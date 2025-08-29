James Gunn Introduced A Major Superman Villain In A Peacemaker Season 2 Easter Egg

Like any James Gunn superhero project, "Peacemaker" season 2 is filled to the brim with fun little allusions and Easter eggs. Gunn, being a guy who has no problem putting ultra-obscure DC characters like Weasel (Sean Gunn), Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) — or, for that matter, Peacemaker (John Cena) — front and center, some of the figures who exist on the periphery of his stories can be outright peculiar. One such character is a supervillain who's actually quite mighty, but incredibly easy to miss.

Near the end of "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1 — titled "The Ties That Grind" — Peacemaker, aka Christopher Smith, finally decides to venture deeper into the parallel universe he accidentally discovered some time ago. There, he's not only a well-respected and wealthy superhero, but his father, Auggie "White Dragon" Smith (Robert Patrick), and brother, Keith (David Denman), are both alive and extremely supportive of him. Together, the three Smiths fight crime as the Top Trio, and based on the honors on the shelves of the alternate-universe Peacemaker's study, the public absolutely adores the team.

With all sorts of awards and keys to the city hogging attention, it can be easy to overlook a newspaper clipping that singles out a very specific Top Trio triumph: Namely, their victory over the comparatively little-known but nevertheless very dangerous DC villain called the Ultra-Humanite. Combine this with the episode's dimensional imp references that may very well hint at the existence of the powerful Mister Mxyzptlk, and it seems that "Peacemaker" season 2 loves to stealthily introduce some of DC's most dangerous threats.