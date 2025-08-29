Peacemaker Season 2's Big Eagly Fight Works Thanks To One Dumb, Genius Decision

This post contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 2.

As is often the case with a James Gunn-written superhero story, there's going to be a moment when a computer-generated animal goes to town on the bad guys in an impressive fashion. For "Superman," Krypto was the character where the creativity of the DC Studios' co-head shone most. In the case of "Peacemaker" and his second season, it's the feared, feathered friend of John Cena's Chris Smith, Eagly.

During the second episode of the superhero show, Peacemaker's home gets broken into by shady government agents sent by Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo), only to face the unexpected attack of a specially-trained bald eagle. Diving in and out of rooms, taking out the intruders by way of claw and carefully placed pecks, it's a ballistic little action sequence that borders on lunacy. Now, not to take the wind out of any fan's feathers, but as much as we love Eagly, a bird with a wingspan averaging 8 feet would probably find it difficult to take down a gang of armed goons in a cramped house, even if it does house a roomy interdimensional portal.

More importantly, though, he's still one lone bird against multiple henchmen. Surely someone is bound to get off a shot at their attacker, as horrifying as that idea might be. It's these hypotheticals that some fans would undoubtedly ask during this whole sequence, and what Gunn wonderfully writes his way out of with perhaps one of the most innovative, dumbest plot devices ever used in a comic book adaptation.