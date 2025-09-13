Why Foundation Season 3 Gave The Mule A Very Different Goal Than The Books [Exclusive]

The following contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of "Foundation."

A big part of why Apple TV's "Foundation" works so well is that it takes the work of Isaac Asimov and brings it to the blockbuster space. The show, created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, keeps the philosophical talk and complex sci-fi concepts from the source material but adds a level of spectacle mostly missing from the books (at least in the forefront). We've seen planet-killing Death Stars, grounded (and practical) battlegrounds, and a lot more, with season 3 of "Foundation" feeling reminiscent of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" in how it takes a monumental piece of sci-fi literature and makes it digestible to all audiences with blockbuster-level spectacle.

A big part of how season 3 achieved this was by giving "Foundation" a singular villain to give the story some focus. The Mule served that function, proving such a big threat to the world of the show that he touched virtually every storyline. As played by Pilou Asbæk, the pirate warlord who we've known as the Mule for most of season 3 is a fantastic villain, a bloodthirsty sadist who outmaneuvers, outsmarts, and outfights everyone — a more accurate version of "Game of Thrones" character Euron Greyjoy than Asbæk actually got to play in that HBO series.

But that was all a ruse. In the finale of season 3, we learn that the pirate was not actually the Mule, he was actually just a pirate. Instead, the woman we've known as Bayta (Synnøve Karlsen), the spoiled rich airhead, is actually the powerful mentallic that's nearly brought the entire galaxy down to its knees. It's a twist that's sure to cause controversy among book readers, but it's also entirely in line with the ethos of "Foundation" as an adaptation because of what it says about individuals and the power of human connection to change history.