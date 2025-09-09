One Of The Best Actors Of All Time Keeps Ruining TV Shows (But It's Not Her Fault)

This article contains discussions of domestic abuse.

If any TV casting directors are reading this, I have a favor to ask you. It's a doozy, but I'm begging you: Please stop putting Meryl Streep in your TV shows.

As I write this, the fifth season of "Only Murders in the Building" is about to hit Hulu, and I reviewed the latest season of this ensemble comedy for /Film (it's fine, but that's not the point I'm trying to make here). Without getting into spoiler territory, Streep, who has been nominated for a whopping (and record-setting) 21 Academy Awards and won three, appears about halfway through the season, and her mere presence isn't a spoiler. Her character Loretta Durkin was introduced back in season 3 as, hilariously, an aspiring actress who just can't seem to book a role. When I saw her reappear onscreen, I should have been excited. I love Meryl Streep. She's one of our greatest living actors! Instead, I simply sighed and thought, "Great! Meryl's back."

Note that I didn't think that "Loretta" was back. This is actually a huge part of the problem. We're well past the era where television was perceived as obviously inferior to film, and there are plenty of prestigious actors who work between the big and small screen with ease. Streep is a totally distracting presence on television, though, which is unfortunate and also isn't her fault; she's simply taking jobs she enjoys (and apparently jobs that lead to romance, as Streep and "Only Murders" star Martin Short have been dating for a little while now).

Putting Streep in an ensemble simply doesn't work, though, and "Only Murders in the Building" is a show that lives and dies by its ensemble — especially its main trio Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. Frankly, Streep never should have been cast on the show in the first place. Did the casting directors for "Only Murders" not bother to watch season 2 of "Big Little Lies"? She ruined that too!