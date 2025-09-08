Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review: A Great Cast Spins Its Wheels

Ever since the first season of "Only Murders in the Building" became a runaway hit, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and the powers that be at Hulu have been calling up all of their super-famous friends to appear across various seasons. Meryl Streep is the most obvious example here after she joined as a special guest star in season 3, and it's unfair for me to point to her fellow Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph as another piece of stunt casting considering that she's actually been a part of the show since its inception (Randolph, who plays harried New York detective Donna Williams, won an Academy Award for "The Holdovers" in 2023). Besides Streep and one of her contemporaries, Dianne Wiest, season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building" adds a murderer's row of famous faces: most notably, it brings Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Logan Lerman into the mix. (If you're keeping count, by the by, that makes four Oscar winners thus far when you include Zellweger and Waltz.)

Waltz plays AI "expert" Bash Steeg, who's said to "own the internet," doesn't eat after 11 in the morning, and has a farm of teenagers that provide him with plasma for infusions. (Waltz's surprisingly ageless face lends itself well to jokes about how nobody can figure out how old he is.) Zellweger's Camila White is an interior decorator with a surprisingly sinister edge, while Lerman's Jay Pflug is the heir to a dubious "faucet fortune" that once gave a bunch of people lead poisoning. This inverted and potentially evil trio, who seem to know more about Lester and Nicky than they should, easily square off against Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, even cleverly trapping them with a plot twist involving ownership of their podcast, but just like the Eugene Levy-Zach Galifianakis-Eva Longoria Cerberus in season 4, it just feels like the show is ... showing off instead of actually coming up with cool stories.

I don't mean to say that these three venerated guest stars don't have their moments. Honestly, one of the funniest side quests in the entire season is when the gang visits Bash's house, only to meet his bizarre and seemingly haunted children who do things like whittle and stand in empty swimming pools (before all of the cast's superstars play a bunch of increasingly riotous board games). Beanie Feldstein is also a new cast member for season 5, and as her pop star character, The — short for her real name, Althea — she's a genuine delight, tormenting her former best friend Mabel with her wealth and influence at every turn. A couple other great character actors pop up throughout the season, and I won't spoil who here, but it's quite fun. My biggest misgiving about season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building" isn't its performances, which are uniformly good; it's the material the actors are given.