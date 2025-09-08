The Star Trek: Khan Audio Series Actor Is Perfect – And He Should Play Him In Live-Action

"Star Trek" might be set to right one of its most complex and nuanced wrongs — and it involves the biggest baddie of all, Khan. The franchise has historically been considered a cultural pioneer and trendsetter, even if there have been plenty of well-meaning (though no less controversial) missteps along the way. From the casting of the late, great Nichelle Nichols as Uhura during the Civil Rights Movement to including a Russian crewman like Chekov (Walter Keonig) at the height of Cold War tensions to countless more real-world parallels, "The Original Series" alone was responsible for some of the most daring and risk-taking creative choices of its time. "Space Seed," the episode that introduced the fearsome superhuman despot Khan, is no exception. Ricardo Montalbán's performance as the tyrannical ruler from Earth's Eugenics Wars led to one of the most memorable and well-rounded villains in "Trek" lore ... but the casting of a Mexican man as a character originally from India was always bound to raise a few eyebrows, to put it mildly.

Decades after both "The Original Series" and the sequel film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" turned Khan into a household name, however, the property is about to reimagine the notorious figure in the best way possible. 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of the property, which means there are already plans in motion for all sorts of celebrations and special events worldwide. One of the more intriguing ones, according to Deadline, takes the form of a scripted podcast debuting today (and available to listen to on the official "Star Trek" YouTube channel) titled "Star Trek: Khan." The new series focuses on the titular antagonist and his followers in the years after the events of "Space Seed," bridging the decade-and-a-half gap before his reappearance in 1982's "Wrath of Khan." And in a genuinely inspired bit of recasting, former "Lost" star Naveen Andrews has been cast as the voice of Khan.

Not only does the hiring of a British/Indian actor mark a long overdue first for the character (the less we say of Benedict Cumberbatch in "Star Trek Into Darkness," the better), but it also has us dreaming of the future of "Trek." Some Trekkies may argue that there's no real upside in returning to the Khan well again. But with Andrews now officially taking over, we're ready to start the campaign for his live-action casting as well.