Channing Tatum Regrets His First Meeting With Danny McBride On This Is The End's Set

Almost everyone has had an embarrassing day at work, but for "Magic Mike" and "Avengers: Doomsday" star Channing Tatum, his first time meeting new coworker Danny McBride was truly an unfortunate goof for the ages. While doing a guest appearance on "Conan" in 2014, Tatum revealed that he got a little too in-character when he first met McBride on the set of "This is the End," potentially causing a permanent rift between the pair. If ever there was a movie where people got in over their heads with cameos, it's this one, so at least Tatum wasn't alone in that?

In "This is the End," an apocalyptic event happens while actors Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, and Craig Robinson are all partying at James Franco's house, and the actors all play satirized versions of themselves. Eventually, the fictional Danny McBride goes off the deep end and ends up becoming a "Mad Max"-style wasteland warlord, complete with a pet gimp — Channing Tatum.

Tatum told Conan that the first time he met McBride, he ran into his trailer and started "humping him," just like he does in the movie. McBride was not amused, though it's hard to blame him. Tatum was wearing his gimp mask, and McBride had no idea who the trailer invader actually was. While "This is the End" definitely seems like the kind of movie that would encourage on-set hijinks, it sounds like Tatum didn't properly think that one through.