Channing Tatum Regrets His First Meeting With Danny McBride On This Is The End's Set
Almost everyone has had an embarrassing day at work, but for "Magic Mike" and "Avengers: Doomsday" star Channing Tatum, his first time meeting new coworker Danny McBride was truly an unfortunate goof for the ages. While doing a guest appearance on "Conan" in 2014, Tatum revealed that he got a little too in-character when he first met McBride on the set of "This is the End," potentially causing a permanent rift between the pair. If ever there was a movie where people got in over their heads with cameos, it's this one, so at least Tatum wasn't alone in that?
In "This is the End," an apocalyptic event happens while actors Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, and Craig Robinson are all partying at James Franco's house, and the actors all play satirized versions of themselves. Eventually, the fictional Danny McBride goes off the deep end and ends up becoming a "Mad Max"-style wasteland warlord, complete with a pet gimp — Channing Tatum.
Tatum told Conan that the first time he met McBride, he ran into his trailer and started "humping him," just like he does in the movie. McBride was not amused, though it's hard to blame him. Tatum was wearing his gimp mask, and McBride had no idea who the trailer invader actually was. While "This is the End" definitely seems like the kind of movie that would encourage on-set hijinks, it sounds like Tatum didn't properly think that one through.
Tatum got a little hump-happy on the set of This is the End
In the interview with Conan, Tatum said that he agreed to do the cameo while inebriated, and it's possible some of that reckless energy carried over into the day he met McBride for the first time, as the actor explained:
"I had never met Danny McBride, and I felt like the appropriate thing to do was to go into his trailer in that outfit and introduce myself by tackling him and humping him on the bed [...] [It did not go over well.] I mean, really, really not well. I think he was terrified, and I don't think he likes me to this day."
The outfit in question is a leather gimp suit and football shoulder pads, giving him that "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome" chic, but unsurprisingly, McBride did not appreciate a strange man bursting into his trailer and tackling him while dressed in a leather mask. That's the stuff of home invasion nightmares, even if it turned out to just be Tatum having a goof in the end. No amount of being surprised by a handsome face is worth being terrified like that, whether it's Magic Mike doing the terrorizing or otherwise. At least we know the humping was probably pretty rhythmic, even if it wasn't set to "Pony" by Ginuwine.
"This is the End" is a hilarious and sometimes shocking comedy that both peels back the Hollywood curtain and pokes fun at the industry, and there really isn't anything else like it. Just don't expect a McBride and Tatum reunion anywhere, anytime soon.