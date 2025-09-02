Channing Tatum Had One Condition To Return As Gambit In Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum became an unexpected scene-stealer when he appeared as Gambit in last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine." The actor made a surprise appearance as the fan-favorite Cajun mutant and didn't disappoint. He's now set to reprise the role in next year's "Avengers: Doomsday," which is filming (and being written) as we speak. But getting Tatum to agree to sign onto the movie came with a big condition: It had to be okay with his daughter.

In a deep dive interview with Variety largely focused on his new movie "Roofman," Tatum was naturally asked about playing Gambit in "Doomsday," which is being helmed by "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo. But while the interview took place in the U.S., "Doomsday" itself is being shot in the U.K. That was the first major consideration for Tatum.

"My daughter's here. Marvel's never going to shoot anywhere here. Movies never shoot in America," Tatum said. Indeed, Marvel Studios and most of Hollywood take advantage of tax incentives from other countries to help offset the cost of productions. Despite threats from the Trump administration to put tariffs on films made outside of the U.S., it remains a key component of the industry. That means actors who live stateside have to leave their home for months when filming something as big as an "Avengers" movie.

So, because it meant leaving her for an extended period of time, Tatum asked his daughter Everly if he should play Gambit in "Doomsday" before he signed on. "I wasn't sure if I wanted to do 'Avengers,' because I was going to have to be gone, but I was like — it's okay. She's going into middle school now," Tatum remarked. He also recalled the question he asked Everly to help firm things up: