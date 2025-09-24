Alien: Earth's Season 1 Finale Promises Something Fans Have Wanted For A Long Time

One of the things that makes the "Alien" series so attractive is how it's never been lacking in ambition, imagination, and inventiveness. Despite a number of recurring tropes and familiar elements (chief among them the titular Xenomorph), no two "Alien" films are exactly alike, which is a tribute to how artist-driven the series is.

However, there is one odd quirk of the "Alien" franchise: although there have been three main feature films, two spin-off movies, and one TV show produced since 2004, these have primarily been set before (or just after) the original "Alien" for the last 21 years, and none of these projects have acted as a true sequel. This is all despite 1997's "Alien: Resurrection" leaving the door wide open for future adventures in the universe, with the film allowing Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) to finally arrive on Earth in the year 2381. Granted, all of the prequel films that have followed have further enriched the franchise and its lore, so it's not like the series is narratively stuck. Still, it's strange that we've spent this much time in the pre-"Alien" years.

Noah Hawley's "Alien: Earth" does make good on something the franchise promised all the way back in '97, which is to tell a Xenomorph tale set fully on a future version of our planet. The show is set in the year 2120, which is just two years before "Alien" takes place. Yet nothing about the series yet suggests that Hawley and company are trying to remain rigidly faithful to the franchise's canon, nor are they treating the show in a similar fashion to George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequels. Instead, "Earth" seems intent on blazing its own trail — something the season 1 finale appears to double down on, as the "Lost Boys" hybrids have now taken control of the Neverland facility, with the remaining humans held hostage and a coterie of creatures (including two Xenos) under their control. Given this setup, the series' lore, and Hawley's past TV shows, it's entirely possible that "Alien: Earth" could end up acting as both a prequel and a sequel series.