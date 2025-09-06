The Conjuring Franchise's Most Distracting Character Makes Last Rites Ever Better

Spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites" follow.

Ever since the memorable opening of 2013's "The Conjuring," in which the haunted doll Annabelle made such an impression, the Conjuring Universe has struggled to incorporate Annabelle's runaway success with varying results. As originally intended, the Annabelle opening was a way of introducing Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) before they embarked on the film's main case of the Perron family haunting. Yet the story of the possessed doll — and especially its spooky design for the movie, which is markedly different from the real-life Raggedy Ann doll — captured so much attention that not only did Annabelle become a staple in the future "Conjuring" movies, but she received three spin-off films of her own.

Remarkably, the character retained her popularity despite those prequel movies never quite figuring out what to do with her. The concept of Annabelle not being an evil doll like Chucky or Talky Tina meant that "Annabelle" and "Annabelle Creation" spent a lot of time underlining how the doll was actually just a conduit for the demon Malthus, who never quite had the same cinematic juice. By the time "Annabelle Comes Home" rolled around, the Warren family, as well as other various spirits, had to be included in order for the film not to be too repetitive.

After the first "Conjuring," Annabelle has only made brief cameo appearances in the main "Conjuring" films, as she's a centerpiece object in the Warrens' trophy room. In "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," the Satanist cult known as the Disciples of the Ram were tangentially involved in the film's main plot, and they were established in the first "Annabelle" as instrumental in the evil doll's shenanigans. Yet there hasn't been much reason for Annabelle to be a constant presence in the "Conjuring" films besides her popularity, which is why her featured appearance in the latest (and allegedly final) installment, "The Conjuring: Last Rites," initially feels too distracting. However, her presence is primarily focused not on the married Warrens nor the Smurl family, but rather the now adult Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson), and this isn't arbitrary. It turns out that Judy is the main target of the demon in "Last Rites," and while they may or may not be Malthus, there's no doubt that it's Judy's soul that it wants.

As such, this demon uses Annabelle to torment Judy into submission, an effective decision thanks to Judy's particular history with the haunted doll over her prior appearances in the "Conjuring" films. It's a choice which helps "Last Rites" feel like a payoff and a proper final chapter, and makes the film that much more satisfying.