5 Movies & TV Shows To Watch If You Enjoy The Paper
When the mood strikes, nothing beats binge-watching a series and not having to wait another week for a new episode to drop. At the same time, firing through shows too quickly can open up another can of worms, as viewers want the journey to continue, only to sometimes be forced to wait years for more episodes to arrive. "The Paper," Peacock's spin-off of "The Office," released its entire 10-episode debut season on the same day, tempting viewers to tear through it in a single sitting. If you are reading this article, you are likely one of those viewers, seeking more shows and movies like Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's mockumentary series to fill the void.
Fear not: We've got you covered. This list includes a bunch of great movies and series that will hit the sweet spot — but maybe not in the way you are expecting. There are comedies like "The Paper" that will tickle your funny bone, sure, but some of the picks are more serious and dramatic in nature. After all, "The Paper" is a love letter to journalism that highlights its importance to our society, and some of the best journalism-centric entertainment is paranoid and twisted.
What's more, "Parks and Recreation," "The Office," and "Space Force" haven't been included on this list, as everyone who's a fan of "The Paper" is probably familiar with Daniels' other workplace comedies (if you aren't, check them out — even "Space Force," which is better than its reputation suggests). So, without further ado, let's check out the picks.
His Girl Friday (1940)
"The Paper" sets up a romance that is very reminiscent of Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) from "The Office," this time between Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mare (Chelsea Frei), the Toledo Truth-Teller's editor-in-chief and prized reporter. With that being said, it isn't the only romantic tale about people working at a newspaper, as Howard Hawks' "His Girl Friday" beat it to the punch by 85 years.
In this classic Cary Grant-starring screwball comedy, the beloved actor plays Walter Burns, a newspaper editor who will stop at nothing to win back his ex-wife (and star reporter) Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell) before she starts a new life with her insurance salesman boyfriend. Fortunately for Walter, a wrongfully convicted prisoner escapes and heads for the newspaper office in an effort to clear his name, allowing Hildy and Walter to work on the story that might just save his life — and their romance.
"His Girl Friday" combines romance with satire, not unlike "The Paper." The movie is also very progressive for its time period, with Hildy being a strong career woman as opposed to a housewife for a nuclear family — just like Mare. This one is absolutely delightful, and fans of "The Office" spin-off will appreciate its charms.
All the President's Men (1976)
A political thriller about the Watergate scandal isn't the most obvious choice to pair with "The Paper," but it makes sense. Think about it — Ned carries the torch for journalism because he still believes in the importance of the profession's core value: reporting the truth to the public (even going as far as to make his staff personally test the products for the listicles they're going to write).
While the Toledo Truth-Teller's reporting has yet to uncover a scandal that devastates America, Ned believes the publication can still contribute to the betterment of the country in its own way, starting with their own backyard. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Greg Daniels and Michael Koman drew inspiration from "All the President's Men" when they were creating the series.
"All the President's Men," directed by Alan J. Pakula, is the crème de la crème of stories about journalists making a difference. It tells the story of Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), the reporters who exposed the political corruption that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation. The movie is a powerful reminder of a free press' importance to our culture — a theme that is prevalent on "The Paper," even though Daniels and Koman explore it with a comedic touch as opposed to the paranoia that permeates Pakula's masterpiece.
Superman and Lois (2021-2024)
When we first meet Ned on "The Paper," he recalls being a kid who wanted to be more like Clark Kent than Superman. While the Man of Steel saves the world by beating all manner of larger-than-life threats, Clark does so by working at a newspaper — a more achievable ambition for Ned than, say, stopping a nuclear missile with his bare hands. Ned believes journalists are the real superheroes, and he'd rather watch Clark write a story than fly across the universe.
"Superman" has been adapted for screens big and small countless times, including Cannon Films' ultra-cheesy "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace," Zack Snyder's gritty "Man of Steel," and James Gunn's silly, charming crowdpleaser, "Superman." But The CW's "Superman and Lois" TV series is the adaptation that Ned would enjoy the most, as it spends a lot of time chronicling Clark's life as a reporter for The Daily Planet.
Most "Superman" movies and series would make for a fun double-bill with "The Paper," but "Superman and Lois" boasts the earnest qualities that make Ned such a likable character — and, by extension, make "The Paper" such a wonderful show. So, if you only choose one on-screen property about the Man of Steel during your "The Paper" hangover, make it "Superman and Lois."
The Newsroom (2012-2014)
Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom" tells the story of Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels), an anchor who must join forces with a new team after the previous one quits. But there's one major issue: They don't get along at first, as Will is quite difficult to work with, leading to all kinds of problems.
Some critics lambasted "The Newsroom" for being preachy upon its release, and it attracted controversy for reporting on real-life events through a lens that actual journalists found condescending. Regardless of where one stands on the matter, the series is a clarion call for the news industry to be better and do what it was set up to do in the first place. As the character Charlie Skinner (Sam Waterston) says in one scene, "You know what, kiddo? In the old days, of about ten minutes ago, we did the news well. You know how? We just decided to."
"The Paper" is another show about trying to do the news well — with ethics, idealism, due diligence, and integrity. Greg Daniels and Michal Koman's show lacks the controversial elements of "The Newsroom" (even though it pokes fun at Brexit and corporations only caring about Pride when they can profit from it), but it explores similar ideas with wit and heart.
Succession (2018-2023)
Life is all about balance, and it's important to acknowledge the good and the bad. While "The Paper" touches on some of the major challenges faced by the news industry in the modern age, its dreamer characters and their quest to overcome these hurdles makes for some optimistic viewing. To ensure balance is restored, then, everyone should also watch "Succession" for a glimpse into the dark side of the media and the people who control it.
Mind you, like "The Paper," HBO's "Succession" is an incredibly funny series that satirizes the media landscape in its own way — in fact, it's probably the best satire of corporate culture in recent memory. "Succession" follows the Roys, a Murdoch-esque family who own a massive media and entertainment conglomerate known as Waystar RoyCo. This isn't the most supportive family unit in the world, though, as most of its members want their father's throne — and they will do anything to attain more power and wealth.
"The Paper" isn't nearly as dramatically biting as "Succession," but it has a similar worldview in regard to capitalism, as both shows argue it's too cutthroat and profit-driven. What's more, Tim Keys' Kevin Davies and Sabrina Impacciatore's Esmerelda Grand bring a healthy dose of manipulation and backstabbing to "The Paper" — and they could easily fit into the "Succession" universe ... if they weren't so goofy.