5 Movies & TV Shows To Watch If You Enjoy The Paper

When the mood strikes, nothing beats binge-watching a series and not having to wait another week for a new episode to drop. At the same time, firing through shows too quickly can open up another can of worms, as viewers want the journey to continue, only to sometimes be forced to wait years for more episodes to arrive. "The Paper," Peacock's spin-off of "The Office," released its entire 10-episode debut season on the same day, tempting viewers to tear through it in a single sitting. If you are reading this article, you are likely one of those viewers, seeking more shows and movies like Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's mockumentary series to fill the void.

Fear not: We've got you covered. This list includes a bunch of great movies and series that will hit the sweet spot — but maybe not in the way you are expecting. There are comedies like "The Paper" that will tickle your funny bone, sure, but some of the picks are more serious and dramatic in nature. After all, "The Paper" is a love letter to journalism that highlights its importance to our society, and some of the best journalism-centric entertainment is paranoid and twisted.

What's more, "Parks and Recreation," "The Office," and "Space Force" haven't been included on this list, as everyone who's a fan of "The Paper" is probably familiar with Daniels' other workplace comedies (if you aren't, check them out — even "Space Force," which is better than its reputation suggests). So, without further ado, let's check out the picks.