The Paper's New Jim & Pam-Type Romance Echoes The Office But Has One Big Difference

This article contains spoilers for "The Paper" season 1, episode 10, "The Ohio Journalism Awards."

The relationship between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) is the feel-good romance of "The Office." Be that as it may, sparks didn't fly between the pair overnight. When we first meet Pam, she is stuck in an unhappy relationship with Dunder Mifflin's manly warehouse worker Roy (David Benman), so she doesn't exactly get together with Jim right away. The storyline is a classic example of the will-they-won't-they trope that many TV shows (including some of your favorite sitcoms) have utilized to keep us hopeless romantic viewers hooked for years, giving "The Office" a healthy dose of mushy anticipation. What's more, Peacock's "Office" spin-off "The Paper" boasts a similar storyline, although the new couple on the block's journey to smooching is already different from Pam and Jim's in one crucial way.

"The Paper" season 1 presents Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mare (Chelsea Frei) as the Toledo Truth Teller's most likely candidates to settle down when it's all said and done. Like Pam and Jim before them, they take their time getting to their destination, but here's the difference: Ned and Mare get to it quicker than their counterparts on "The Office," as they kiss at the end of the first season. Pam and Jim, meanwhile, resist giving into their temptation until "The Office" season 2, when she gives him an accidental drunken kiss in the premiere episode and Jim confesses his true feelings to her in the finale.

So far, so good, right? Well, maybe not, as the history of will-they-won't-they romances tells us that the couples in question tend to encounter obstacles, hiccups, and roadblocks along the way — will the same happen to Ned and Mare?