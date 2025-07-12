Cary Grant's Best Screwball Comedy Is Streaming For Free

Cary Grant is one of Hollywood's greatest rags-to-riches stories. Born Archibald Leach in Bristol, UK, in 1904, he survived an impoverished and neglected childhood in which his mother was falsely declared dead (he would find out she was still alive until was in his 30s) and went on to become one of the greatest romantic leading men that Tinseltown has ever produced. Known for his distinctive and often-imitated mid-Atlantic accent, dashing good looks, and a faint air of aristocratic amusement, Grant appeared in over 70 movies during his career, ranging from Boys' Own adventures ("Gunga Din") and film noir ("Notorious") to slick espionage thrillers ("North by Northwest"). Yet his particular debonair charms were always better suited to light comedy, perhaps best demonstrated in one of his best screwball movies: Howard Hawks' 1940 classic "His Girl Friday," now streaming free on Pluto TV.

"His Girl Friday" was Grant's third collaboration with Howard Hawks after "Bringing Up Baby" (1938) and "Only Angels Have Wings" (1939). The former was also a screwball comedy, pairing Grant with Katherine Hepburn, and these fast-talking farces were all the rage after the roaring success of "It Happened One Night" (1934), the first only three movies to date (the others being "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "The Silence of the Lambs") to win the Big Five Oscars: Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay. With the advent of sound, silent-era comedy stars like Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy gamely carried on by upgrading their shtick with dialogue, but the new format offered audiences something more sophisticated and glamorous at a time when many people were still suffering from the effects of the Great Depression.

There are many great screwball comedies from the genre's heyday in '30s and '40s and "His Girl Friday" is rightly regarded as one of the best of all time. As great as many of these "comedies of remarriage" still are, I'd also argue that it's probably the most accessible for modern viewers thanks to its relentless pace and forward-thinking attitude towards women in the workplace. Adapted from Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's celebrated stage play "The Front Page" (which had already received a big-screen version in 1931), Hawks' version made on big change that took the newsroom farce to an entirely new level: It gender-flipped one on the main characters to create a battle-of-the-sexes for the ages. Let's take a closer look.