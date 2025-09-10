Shooting Avengers: Doomsday Significantly Injured One Marvel Star

Being an actor is a job that requires one to inhabit many different people. Sometimes those are real people with real problems. Other times, they're fantastical beings with equally fantastic abilities. Being a human trying to play someone with such abilities comes with its own unique set of challenges, and Channing Tatum learned that the hard way while reprising his role as Gambit on the set of "Avengers: Doomsday."

In a recent wide-ranging interview with Variety, the "Magic Mike" star revealed that he injured his leg while filming a fight scene for "Doomsday," which is directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo ("Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame"). Tatum first played the fan-favorite mutant Gambit in last year's smash hit "Deadpool & Wolverine." But filming with Earth's Mightiest Heroes was, apparently, more taxing on his body.

While the specifics of the injury remain somewhat unclear, Tatum revealed that he suffered an injury while filming "that has resulted in him taking pain medication and will require intensive physical therapy." He's now been sitting in for close-ups of his face, with his stunt double taking on the lion's share of the more intensive filming process. For Tatum, coming to grips with getting older and the injuries that can bring has been difficult, as he explained:

"It's not about the pain I feel in the moment. It's knowing I can't take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like ... I just hate getting old ... In my mind, I'm literally still 30 years old — 26, if I'm honest."

Tatum is just one small part of the massive "Avengers: Doomsday" cast, which is led by Robert Downey Jr. as the villainous Doctor Doom.