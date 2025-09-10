Shooting Avengers: Doomsday Significantly Injured One Marvel Star
Being an actor is a job that requires one to inhabit many different people. Sometimes those are real people with real problems. Other times, they're fantastical beings with equally fantastic abilities. Being a human trying to play someone with such abilities comes with its own unique set of challenges, and Channing Tatum learned that the hard way while reprising his role as Gambit on the set of "Avengers: Doomsday."
In a recent wide-ranging interview with Variety, the "Magic Mike" star revealed that he injured his leg while filming a fight scene for "Doomsday," which is directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo ("Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame"). Tatum first played the fan-favorite mutant Gambit in last year's smash hit "Deadpool & Wolverine." But filming with Earth's Mightiest Heroes was, apparently, more taxing on his body.
While the specifics of the injury remain somewhat unclear, Tatum revealed that he suffered an injury while filming "that has resulted in him taking pain medication and will require intensive physical therapy." He's now been sitting in for close-ups of his face, with his stunt double taking on the lion's share of the more intensive filming process. For Tatum, coming to grips with getting older and the injuries that can bring has been difficult, as he explained:
"It's not about the pain I feel in the moment. It's knowing I can't take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like ... I just hate getting old ... In my mind, I'm literally still 30 years old — 26, if I'm honest."
Tatum is just one small part of the massive "Avengers: Doomsday" cast, which is led by Robert Downey Jr. as the villainous Doctor Doom.
Channing Tatum is paying the price to finally play Gambit
Even though Tatum may not be the primary star of the film, he's not taking his opportunity lightly. Nor is he phoning it in, as evidenced by the injury. It's worth remembering that Tatum fought for years to get a "Gambit" movie made at Fox, but that dream finally ended in 2019 when Disney bought Fox. However, his unexpected turn in "Deadpool & Wolverine" opened the door for him to play the part on the biggest stage possible in a massive "Avengers" movie. And it sounds like this could be a whole lot more than a cameo.
"We had tons more shooting," Tatum added in the same interview, teasing a "big fight" with Downey's Doctor Doom. The injury was apparently somewhat serious, though, as he was prescribed some effective pain medication, which he didn't take before the interview, in his words, "so I wouldn't be falling asleep on you and drooling. My body doesn't do well with codeine — and those painkillers the U.K. docs gave me were strong."
It sounds like Tatum will be okay, though, even if it is a bit of a setback. Actors often put themselves in harm's way for their art. Jackie Chan damn near killed himself filming "Armour of God," not to mention the many broken bones he's endured over the years. Daniel Craig seriously injured himself multiple times while filming his "James Bond" movies. It can come with the territory. Playing pretend can pose a very real risk of harm to one's body.
As for Tatum's future as Gambit? That's a bit up in the air. "Doomsday" will help pave the way for "Avengers: Secret Wars," which will close out the Multiverse Saga in December 2027. Whether or not Tatum will be in "Secret Wars" remains to be seen. If he lives through that battle with Doctor Doom, it seems like a strong possibility.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.