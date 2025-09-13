Only Murders In The Building Has One Big Problem With Every New Season

"Only Murders in the Building" is a cozy mystery show about three unlikely friends teaming up to solve a murder in their apartment building. In season 1, the show was firmly focused on the residents of the Arconia, introducing us to a fun cast of eccentric New Yorkers played by largely-unknown actors. By season 4, though, the series was almost entirely focused around celebrities, with actors like Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria starring as themselves.

Major celebrities also played original characters, like how Paul Rudd played the murder victim Ben in season 3. Kumail Nanjiani similarly played a suspicious neighbor in season 4, while Molly Shannon portrayed an eccentric Hollywood producer that same season. It's a common trend in TV: as a show grows more popular, it adds more and more famous names to its cast. But once you've got A-list stars joining your series, how do you raise the bar from there?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, "Only Murders" casting director Tiffany Little Canfield explained how she felt about the growing celebrity focus on the show. When asked if she felt any pressure to "up the ante" with the stunt casting in each new season, she replied, "Absolutely, I think we all feel that pressure because we want the audience to be as tickled when they start to see the cast announcements roll out. I think that's part of the fun of it."