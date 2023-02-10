Paul Rudd Was Completely Star-Struck While Working On Only Murders In The Building Season 3
This post contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" season 2.
Have no fear comedy lovers and true-crime podcast fans, "Only Murders in the Building" is returning for season 3. Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and the other residents at the Arconia Upper West Side condominium are all starring, along with newcomer Meryl Streep and Mr. Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd. Hollywood luminaries are flocking to Hulu's hit comedy mystery as of late, with season 2 featuring star-studded appearances by Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and the legendary Shirley MacLaine.
Rudd has now officially signed on as Broadway actor Ben Glenroy, who we last saw in the season 2 finale having a strange encounter with Steve Martin's character Charles-Haden Savage. It's unclear how much screen time Rudd will enjoy in season 3, but it's fair to assume that his character will be at the center of some of the lingering mysteries on the show considering how last season's finale unfolded. Any chance to see Rudd trading barbs with Martin and Short will be a joy to witness, even if he only appears in the first couple of episodes in season 3 to help tie up some loose ends.
Now that Rudd is on the press tour for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," he's also had the opportunity to talk about how special it's been to act alongside two of his comedy idols. Rudd has previously worked with Selena Gomez on the Netflix road trip dramedy "The Fundamentals of Caring," and appeared briefly with Steve Martin during a "Saturday Night Live" skit welcoming comedian John Mulaney into the five-timers hosting club. Rudd told Entertainment Weekly how "thrilling" it has been to work with some of the greatest comedy all-stars of all time.
'Surreal doesn't even cover it'
In the glorious season 2 finale of "Only Murders in the Building," Paul Rudd appeared in a surprise cameo when the show jumps forward in time to set up the murder mystery whodunnit that will most likely dominate season 3. His relationships and past history with the other characters will be revealed, and will probably show how his character Ben Glenroy wound up being the lead in Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) Broadway comeback.
For Rudd, who has just finished working on "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" with two other acting icons in Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, getting the chance to act with Steve Martin and Martin Short represented the top of the mountain for him. "Surreal doesn't even cover it," Rudd told EW. "For a comedy fan like myself, Martin Short and Steve Martin, that's Mount Rushmore. I mean, truly hero worship. To get to work with them, I still kind of can't believe it."
If you've seen both comedy icons on their recent national tour together, they look like a comedy team that's been together for decades, harkening back to the glory days of double acts like Martin & Lewis or Nichols and May. Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" just began filming in January and, thus far, Rudd has only worked on the show "a couple of days," giving him just enough time to witness Martin and Short's incredible chemistry together. "It's hilarious," Rudd said. "It's just constant insults. To just hear them knock each other but there's so much love between those guys. [...] It's just so fun to have a front row seat to all of that."
Filming in New York City should wrap in April, with season 3 hopefully premiering sometime in late summer or early fall.