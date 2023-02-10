Paul Rudd Was Completely Star-Struck While Working On Only Murders In The Building Season 3

This post contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" season 2.

Have no fear comedy lovers and true-crime podcast fans, "Only Murders in the Building" is returning for season 3. Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and the other residents at the Arconia Upper West Side condominium are all starring, along with newcomer Meryl Streep and Mr. Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd. Hollywood luminaries are flocking to Hulu's hit comedy mystery as of late, with season 2 featuring star-studded appearances by Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and the legendary Shirley MacLaine.

Rudd has now officially signed on as Broadway actor Ben Glenroy, who we last saw in the season 2 finale having a strange encounter with Steve Martin's character Charles-Haden Savage. It's unclear how much screen time Rudd will enjoy in season 3, but it's fair to assume that his character will be at the center of some of the lingering mysteries on the show considering how last season's finale unfolded. Any chance to see Rudd trading barbs with Martin and Short will be a joy to witness, even if he only appears in the first couple of episodes in season 3 to help tie up some loose ends.

Now that Rudd is on the press tour for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," he's also had the opportunity to talk about how special it's been to act alongside two of his comedy idols. Rudd has previously worked with Selena Gomez on the Netflix road trip dramedy "The Fundamentals of Caring," and appeared briefly with Steve Martin during a "Saturday Night Live" skit welcoming comedian John Mulaney into the five-timers hosting club. Rudd told Entertainment Weekly how "thrilling" it has been to work with some of the greatest comedy all-stars of all time.