Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Opening Is A True Story From Meryl Streep's Childhood

This post contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building."

Of the main additions to the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" season 3, Loretta (Meryl Streep) is perhaps the most compelling. She's a talented actress who has nevertheless gone her whole life without booking a part, not until Oliver (Martin Short) notices her for his new play. When Oliver asks her that long-awaited question, "Where have you been?" her reaction is one of the show's most heartwarming, beautiful moments. Throughout the first two episodes, Streep is deeply sympathetic in her role as an underdog actress trying desperately not to blow her first big shot; it's just a shame she might have killed a dude.

But regardless of whether adult Loretta is a murderer, we at least know child Loretta was innocent. The opening scene where child Loretta goes to a Broadway musical and falls in love with the theater is still pure and wholesome, regardless of what unflattering revelations might be in store for the character. What makes it even better is the unplanned connection it has to Meryl Streep's childhood. Streep had a near-identical experience as a kid, something the writers apparently didn't even know about as they were writing the script.

"I started to tell her the opening of our first episode for 'No Strings,' and this little 10-year-old girl from St. Louis at her first Broadway show gets smitten by the Broadway bug or the theater bug," the show's creator John Hoffman explained to The Playlist. "And I said, 'It was 'No Strings' or a Richard Rogers musical.' And she cut me off right at the beginning, and she said, 'I saw that.' And she said, 'Diahann Carroll, my mother took me to it when I was about 10.'"