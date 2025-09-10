Where Was Stargate SG-1 Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1."

Jonathan Glassner and Brad Wright's "Stargate SG-1" is beloved for a reason. Apart from breathing new life into Roland Emmerich's fun, imperfect 1994 flick "Stargate," the 10-season series evolved it into a prestigious sci-fi franchise with intricate lore. As "SG-1" is a space adventure, it was natural for the series to jump locations quite often, since the titular crew would have to travel to distant planets as a part of their mission to protect Earth. From a logistical standpoint, the series had to be filmed in locations that offered aesthetic variety; unfortunately, a limited budget meant that shooting was narrowed down to two key locations, namely Colorado and Vancouver.

To better understand the decision to shoot in these locations, we need a refresher on the show's premise. Most interior scenes take place inside the Stargate Command, the military base that offers mission-related support to teams, including the SG-1. As the interiors of this base remain uniform throughout the series, it makes sense that they were filmed at The Bridge Studios in Vancouver. After all, indoor sets are much easier to tweak and control, as they do not pose the same risk of unpredictability as exterior locations (in this case, the forests of British Columbia were a challenge to navigate). Also, as the SG-1 crew mostly visited alien planets throughout the series, the same exterior locations had to be dressed up to simulate distinct worlds — a creative endeavor that yielded mixed results as the series progressed.

We also need to keep in mind that "SG-1" was filmed way before the invention of The Volume, which, to simplify it, is wraparound screen technology that provides digital backdrops synced with the camera to offer the illusion of distance and depth. As every block of "SG-1" world-building had to be built with a mix of practical solutions and limited CGI, it became progressively difficult to keep things visually fresh. Let's dig deeper into the Colorado and Vancouver locales used in the series, and why filming proved to be a challenge in general for "Stargate SG-1."