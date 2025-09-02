Why Prime Video Canceled Motorheads

Bad news for fans of Amazon Prime Video's "Motorheads" as the streamer has decided not to move forward with a second season of the show. The YA series premiered on Prime Video back in May and has remained in the streamer's top 10 most-watched shows ever since. Even so, the brass decided it wasn't worth the squeeze, so the series is joining the likes of "Paper Girls" as Amazon shows that were canceled after one season. But why, exactly, was it canceled? And is there any hope for the future?

"Motorheads" is set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that's now searching for a glimmer of hope, with the larger story focusing on a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, all the while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school. According to Deadline, the 10-episode first season will be the only one produced for Prime Video.

John A. Norris ("All American") created the series in addition to serving as its showrunner. The cast includes Ryan Phillippe ("Cruel Intentions"), Nathalie Kelley ("Dynasty"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Melissa Collazo ("Freaky"), Uriah Shelton ("Girl Meets World"), Nicolas Cantu ("Skull Island"), Drake Rodger ("The Winchesters"), Josh Macqueen ("Significant Others"), Mia Healey ("The Wilds"), Matt Lanter ("90210"), Audrey Gerthoffer ("Party of Five"), and Johnna Dias-Watson ("Wednesday").

As for the decision to cancel the show? "Motorheads" never made Nielsen's weekly Top 10 streaming rankings, despite charting specifically on Prime Video. The fact of the matter is that streaming services have been canceling TV series early in recent years, as the economic realities of the business have come more into focus. Hence, this show didn't make the cut for a second season, at least based on whatever metrics Amazon uses to determine such things. The good news is that fans of the series can hold out hope that it will live on elsewhere.