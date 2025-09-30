Clint Eastwood Has One Big Rule When Working On A Movie

Clint Eastwood is famous for making films that come in under budget and ahead of schedule. As a director, he likes to move on from a shot after one take (shooting the rehearsal for added efficiency), and doesn't care if this approach ruffles the feathers of someone as prominent as Kevin Costner. Sometimes, Eastwood's get-'er-done approach backfires: I wish he'd taken more time with his amateur actors in "Gran Torino," and would've preferred for him to use a non-plastic baby for a crucial scene in "American Sniper."

When it comes to telling a story visually, however, Eastwood is one of the all-time greats — and he's worked this way since the start of his directing career. Close to 50 years ago, when asked by interviewers Richard Thompon and Tim Hunter about his narrative sensibility, Eastwood, who would go on to win two Best Director Oscars (for "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby"), said, "I don't like expository scenes, unless they have an important payoff." He's in good company. All-time greats like John Ford, Frank Borzage and Walter Hill famously loathed exposition — i.e. information dumps that bring movies to screeching halt in order to establish backstory and set up the stakes. Done right, films are a show-don't-tell proposition, and Eastwood has worked this way throughout much of his career.

And the man who provided the medium with two of its most iconic characters (the Man with No Name from Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" and the due-process flouting Dirty Harry) works this way because he believes audiences need to be active viewers.