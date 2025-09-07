A 2025 Sylvester Stallone Crime Thriller Has A Terrible 0% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Nobody can mess with the king of 0% Rotten Tomato scores: John Travolta. The man just knows how to make absolute duds, as evidenced by him starring in one of the worst movies ever made with 2000's "Battlefield Earth," a $73 million paean to Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard that was so brutally eviscerated by critics that its writer has had to pen scripts under a pseudonym ever since his name was stamped on the wretched feature. To put the Travolta oeuvre in perspective, "Battlefield Earth" has a 3% Rotten Tomatoes score, so can you imagine how bad those 0-percenters are?

It's futile to try to do battle with such a formidably awful filmography, but there are several stars who've tried — one being Sylvester Stallone, who has his fair share of stinkers. Having launched himself into the spotlight with 1976's "Rocky," Sly found himself thrust into the limelight and dutifully set about making some truly awful films — one of which was his 1978 flop of a directorial debut, "Paradise Alley." In fairness, that same year he also starred in Norman Jewison's "F.I.S.T" which, despite sounding like a forgotten Sly actioner from the '80s, was actually a crime drama that proved a box office success and did fairly well with critics.

As the years went on, however, Stallone would oscillate between making some of the most memorable movies in Hollywood history and some of the most abject. The elegiac "Rocky Balboa," for instance, remains a moving tribute to the titular character, but it followed a significant lull in Stallone's career in the wake of 1995's "Judge Dredd" — the most ridiculous science-fiction movie to predict our terrifying times. Still, even "Judge Dredd" didn't garner the dreaded 0% RT score. But Stallone has been in the industry for more than 50 years at this point, so you better believe there are some 0-percenters in his filmography.