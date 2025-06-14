Sylvester Stallone's Directorial Debut Was A Flop With Rocky Vibes

There are so many reasons why "Rocky" became such a massive hit in 1976, even if nobody besides writer and star Sylvester Stallone could see it from the outset. Sly was the only one who believed in the movie and, more importantly, in himself as its main character. Early on, after he enlisted producers Irvin Winkler and Robert Chartoff, and even after United Artists agreed to finance the film, Stallone faced intense pressure to give up the lead role to other more well-established performers. In fact, he almost lost the part of Rocky Balboa to Burt Reynolds, but stayed strong, resisting the pressure to step aside and essentially turning himself into an A-lister in the process.

Arguably, "Rocky" wouldn't have worked without Stallone's lead performance — at least, it would have been a very different movie. But it wasn't just this star turn that made the sports drama into a hit. Sly has always been a perceptive guy, and back in the mid-'70s, he'd noticed a trend in Hollywood that didn't sit right with him. As the actor told Barry Norman during a 1977 BBC interview:

"I felt at the time that cinema, at least the movies I had been seeing, were at an all-time low. Everything was anti-society, anti-Christ, anti-government, anti-everything and there was no one to root for. And I also feel that films are very cyclic, so I wanted to get back into the cycle of the films of the '40s and the '50s where people say, 'Hey, gee, I missed the good old films.' Yet, Hollywood hasn't taken heed and hasn't made any good old-fashioned type films where morality was at the forefront.'"

This was a major part of why "Rocky" was such a success. Its feel-good, never-give-up ethos was a salve for a cynical time, and Stallone had proved he wasn't just a star but a perceptive writer and creative. As such, you wouldn't blame studios for trying to harness this exciting new creative's energy for their own purposes, and in 1978, SLy was handed the reins to another sports drama that seemed perfect for his sensibilities. Sadly, though, things didn't quite play out the same way they had with "Rocky."