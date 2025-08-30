Andor's Most Tragic Character Never Got The On-Screen Redemption They Deserved

For a show that never pulled its punches, it's only fitting that "Andor" saved its hardest-hitting moment for the most tragic character of all. While primarily focused on Diego Luna's title character and his steady progression into the Rebellion leader we knew and loved from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the Disney+ series also kept a long-running, one-sided rivalry simmering in the background: Cassian Andor versus Kyle Soller's Syril Karn. The security officer-turned-Imperial-stooge represented one of the most fascinating arcs throughout the entire story, showing us all how seductive a fascist regime can be to those who don't pay close enough attention. And, ultimately, he received the horrible ending he deserved all along during the climactic moments of the Ghorman Massacre during season 2.

But what if his journey didn't reach its bloody conclusion at the wrong end of a blaster? It's difficult to imagine a more fitting send-off than his arch nemesis Andor bewilderingly asking "Who are you?" right when it should've been Syril's shining moment. But this is a show all about the shades of grey, even in a galactic revolution, so perhaps we underestimated this weaselly villain and his capacity for good.

That's what "Andor" writer Dan Gilroy, brother of series creator Tony Gilroy, staunchly believes. In a recent podcast appearance on Script Apart with Al Horner, Gilroy opened up about Syril's abrupt and undignified death. Describing the character as in "freefall" following his breaking point with former lover Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and the realization that he's responsible for aiding and abetting the Empire's evil on Ghorman, Gilroy goes on to explain what went into this sequence and where Syril could've gone next ... if only things had gone differently: