One of the earliest global conflicts that followed World War II, the Korean War brought nascent Cold War tensions into a full-blown extended confrontation. Lasting from 1950 to 1953, the United States led an international coalition to defend South Korea from occupation from communist North Korea and China. The battle raged back and forth across the Korean peninsula, with Korea remaining firmly divided for generations after the ceasefire was signed. But for as pivotal as the Korean War was for worldwide political dynamics in the escalation of the Cold War, only a handful of Western movies have depicted it on-screen.

Of course, the specter of the Korean War continues to loom heavily for both Koreas, with tensions between the two nations ebbing and flowing for decades. Accordingly, both North and South Korea have provided their own perspectives on the war through the medium of film, and there are a number of movies from other international sources that each shine a light on this often-overlooked conflict. Here are the 12 best Korean War movies ranked.