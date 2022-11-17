The Real-Life People Behind Devotion Talk About The Legacy Of Jesse Brown And Tom Hudner Jr. [Exclusive]

"Devotion" opens in theaters this Thanksgiving. The Sony Pictures Releasing film is the story of real-life Korean War aviators Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator to complete the U.S. Navy's basic flight training program, and his wingman Tom Hudner Jr., who went to heroic lengths to save his life. The two men were some of the most decorated pilots from that war.

"Devotion" is based on the book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by author Adam Makos, who spent time with the families of these brave men and wanted to tell their stories. Actor Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick"), who plays Hudner Jr., read the book and fought to get the film made. He stars with Jonathan Majors ("Loki," the upcoming "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"), who plays Jesse Brown.

I attended the premiere of the film, and in addition to the cast and crew, I got a chance to speak with Makos, as well as Brown's granddaughter Jessica Knight Henry and Hudner Jr.'s son Tom Hudner III. They told me all about the incredible legacy these men left us with and what they want people to know about Hudner Jr. and Brown. Makos also spoke about how passionate Powell was about playing this role and bringing their stories to the big screen.