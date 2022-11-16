Jonathan Majors On The Meaning Of Devotion And Watching Movies In Theaters [Interview]

In the upcoming film "Devotion," directed by J.D. Dillard, we meet Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black man to complete the U.S. Navy's basic flight training program. During the Korean War, he proves himself to be an exceptional pilot, but the main story is about the friendship between Jesse and his wingman, Tom Hudner Jr. (Glen Powell), who ended up as two of the most celebrated pilots from that war. Based on the book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by Adam Makos, the movie about these real-life heroes hits the big screen next week.

I attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere and got a chance to chat with Jonathan Majors on the red carpet for the film (along with a handful of other journalists). He spoke about a lovely comment from the director about his performance, the idea of a story that is true versus one that is saying, "This really happened," wanting to get his pilot license, and why we should all be seeing "Devotion" in theaters. He also gives us his feelings on the word "devotion" and what it means to him.