Steven Spielberg Is Right About Theaters Versus Streaming

When I visited the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, one of the films I was committed to getting into was "The Fabelmans." It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — when else will I be able to sit in the same room as a titan of filmmaking like Steven Spielberg? I didn't care that I would probably be seated far away from him. Just watching one of his movies with him in attendance would be a dream come true.

Thankfully, I was able to attend the world premiere. When I was eventually able to sit down in my seat, I felt completely immersed in the life of aspiring filmmaker Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle). Its two-hour and thirty-minute runtime flew by like it was only two minutes and thirty seconds. Although I risk sounding corny, it was like I was taken out of the Princess of Wales Theatre and into the home and lives of the Fabelman family.

For the most part, this is exactly the type of feeling I get any time I'm able to go to the movies, and it's a feeling that simply cannot be replicated on streaming services. According to a new interview with The New York Times, Spielberg agrees, comparing "the magic of being in a social situation with a bunch of strangers" to a tonic, and he's right. While his viewpoint could be a bit naive at times, he's still right in saying that theaters should still remain the most important way to watch a movie.