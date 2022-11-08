Steven Spielberg Was Constantly Moved To Tears On The Set Of The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg is one of cinema's biggest sentimentalists, which is one of his standout qualities. He has a unique ability to bare his soul and capture something extremely personal in every movie he makes; from the blockbuster action/adventure films that put him on the map to the political thrillers that define his later career, there's always a feeling of emotional honesty that permeates his frame.

This month, Spielberg is taking that trademark sentimentality to its limits with "The Fabelmans," a semi-autobiographical, fictionalized recollection of the filmmaker's childhood. "This film is, for me, a way of bringing my mom and dad back," the filmmaker admitted before its premiere at TIFF. "It also brought my sisters, Annie, Susie, and Nancy, closer to me than I ever thought possible. And that was worth making the film."

The director has never been private about his upbringing, as Spielberg's complex family history and aspects of his childhood have informed and shaped his body of work. But never before has Spielberg directly tackled these fraught memories without the distance of allegory.

For the Hollywood Reporter, the cast of "The Fabelmans" shared their on-set stories about working with Spielberg on such a personal project. According to them, the cinema legend openly shed tears many times during the production of his autobiographical film, fostering a unique and emotionally open set experience even for his veteran actors.