Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto International Film Festival

For those who either care or have been completely indoctrinated by the awards race machine, the People's Choice Award at TIFF has been an incredible predictor of films that get nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Since the Academy expanded the category to over five nominees, only one year has passed where the winner of the award did not receive a Best Picture nomination. That would be 2011, where Nadine Labaki's "Where Do We Go Now?" won the prize. In the same number of years, four of the winners of the People's Choice Award ended up winning Best Picture as well ("Nomadland," "Green Book," "12 Years a Slave," and "The King's Speech"). So, Universal should be revving its engines to give "The Fabelmans" all the campaign support they possibly can.

Look, it's incredibly crass to talk about an artistic medium like this. I understand that, but awards play an important role in getting movies made that don't just exist for the largest margin of profit a studio can get. I want to see "The Fabelmans" because I care about the art that Steven Spielberg makes. If it ends up winning Best Picture, that's fine, even if I end up not liking the movie. Awards are all a game; what matters is the work. However, these smaller films by serious artists are so difficult to get in front of people's eyeballs today, and if they have to manufacture an awards race to do so, I say, "Go for it." If one more person sees "The Fabelmans" because of the inflated Oscar buzz thanks to the TIFF People's Choice Awards, that's a win in my book.

"The Fabelmans" will begin a limited theatrical run in New York and Los Angeles on November 11, 2022, before rolling out into a wide release on November 23.