The Fabelmans Trailer: Steven Spielberg Tells His Own Origin Story

Tired of superhero origin stories? How about a superdirector origin story instead.

"The Fabelmans," which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival this week to rapturous reviews, is Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical story of his own childhood and how he fell in love with making movies. Rather than being a straightforward biopic, however, Spielberg is consciously viewing his own life through a Hollywood lens. As the opening line of the first trailer for "The Fabelmans" puts it, "movies are dreams that you never forget."

As such, there's a dreamlike quality to this first look at "The Fabelmans," which stars Gabriel LaBelle as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord plays the younger version of Sammy). The cast is stacked with talent, including Paul Dano as Sammy's scientifically-minded father, Burt, and Michelle Williams as his artistic, piano-playing mother, Mitzi. Also co-starring are Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Hadassah Fabelman, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, and Keeley Karsten.

Oh, and there's a monkey in the movie too. Check out the trailer for "The Fabelmans" below.