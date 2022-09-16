Steven Spielberg Recruited David Lynch To Terrify The Fabelmans Star Gabriel LaBelle

While "The Fabelmans" might not be in theaters for a couple more months, we here at /Film can attest that it is a movie you shouldn't miss when it does release. We've already known Steven Spielberg has recruited David Lynch for a special role as famed film director John Ford. Yes, he wears an eye patch, and yes, it is a small but pivotal scene that audiences likely won't forget.

"Fabelmans" star Gabriel LaBelle, who plays the main character Sammy, certainly won't forget about it any time soon. In an interview with The Associated Press out of the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 19-year-old actor revealed that he was unaware of Lynch's casting before arriving to shoot the crucial scene. Needless to say, his initial reaction was pretty reasonable.

"[He] scared the s*** out of me," said LaBelle in earnest. I mean, would you feel any differently if you suddenly saw David Lynch? I know I certainly wouldn't.

Of course, the story doesn't end there. Without giving away spoilers, we will say that this scene is loosely based on a real-life encounter that Spielberg had with the director in his youth. In fact, the majority of the events that take place in "The Fabelmans" mirror that of Spielberg's childhood. His stories are pretty fascinating, and if you ever get the chance to read up on them, we highly recommend doing so.