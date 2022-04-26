The National Association Of Theatre Owners Invites Netflix To Give The Big Screen A Try

This week, the annual film convention CinemaCon is putting representatives for the industry's biggest companies in the same room. What's the result of this meeting of the minds? Apparently, some major ideas for how to fix both the ailing theatrical model and the recently unstable streaming model.

On Tuesday, National Association of Theatre Owners president and CEO John Fithian delivered a State of the Industry address, and reportedly used the press conference afterwards to extend an olive branch to Netflix. According to Variety, Fithian said:

"I represent the movie theater owners, but Netflix? We love those guys. [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos knows movies and TV better than anyone else in Hollywood. He's crazed about his content."

Fithian went on to more explicitly float the idea of a deal between theaters and Netflix, saying, "our door is open for bigger, broader play of Netflix movies if that is a path they want to go down." His comments come in the wake of a tumultuous few weeks for the streaming giant, during which Netflix lost $54 billion in market value in a single day after announcing an unprecedented loss in subscribers.