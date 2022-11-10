Steven Spielberg Can't Be Right Or Wrong About Theaters Versus Streaming Because Everything Has Changed Too Much

In the New York Times yesterday, while discussing his upcoming semiautobiographical film "The Fabelmans," director Steven Spielberg repeated a common refrain: Please, please, please don't forget about theaters.

Spielberg had rightly been concerned about the life of movie theaters for many years. Back in 2013, Spielberg already saw the writing on the wall, pointing out that blockbusters were becoming bigger and bigger, while more adult dramas were falling by the wayside. He predicted that movie theaters would fall into a Broadway-style pricing system, with the "bigger" shows fetching higher and higher ticket prices, and the smaller dramas being more affordable. At that same time, Spielberg revealed that his 2012 film "Lincoln" — handily one of the filmmaker's best movies — was nearly an HBO release. Even in 2013, it seemed that theaters were destined to be the home of blockbusters exclusively.

In 2019, Spielberg courted controversy with his comments that films released on Netflix should not be eligible for Academy Awards. He felt that cinema, to his eye, was a theater-bound experience, and that the Academy Awards should remain only in the same purview. Anything released on a streaming service, he felt, no matter how much it resembled cinema aesthetically, should be bound to the Emmys by dint of their medium. Spielberg wasn't making any kind of qualitative judgment on Netflix movies, of course, nor was he pooh-poohing the notion that widespread access to great art was a bad thing. But he did feel that some lines should be more solidly drawn when it comes to cordoning off differing media. Film was film, he said, and TV was TV.