Steven Spielberg Is Wrong About Theaters Versus Streaming

My earliest memory is of going to see "Star Wars" in the summer of 1977 with my mom and my older brother. I was three years old, so it's mostly a vaguely sensed recollection (for good reason, given that I slept through the bulk of the movie until the trench run), but one moment stands out with startling clarity: when the lights went down, I screamed.

This was back when movie theaters actually went dark. No dimmed house lights lining the walls, no light strips to guide you up and down the aisle (save possibly for faded glow tape that hadn't been replaced in years). It was pitch black in that theater for a second or two until the tattered bumper preceding the coming attractions flickered across the screen. I remember that, too. I remember feeling saved.

I've been chasing that sensation ever since, often to the annoyance of my moviegoing companions. For me, the ritual of going to the movies was as important as watching the movie itself. In the days before reserved seating, I insisted on getting to the theater well ahead of time so I could sit in my preferred spot (just right to the center of the middle-front row) and catch the trailers. Eventually, my fervent desire to see everything on my own terms led to solo trips to the theater. When I saw a movie that blew me away, I'd book a return trip with a friend so I could feed off the rush of their first viewing — because it doesn't get much better than sharing a great film with a friend (30 years after its release, I'm still introducing people to Michael Ritchie's "Diggstown").