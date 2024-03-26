Why The Original Author Of M*A*S*H Hated Hawkeye (And The Series As A Whole)

The classic Korean War-set sitcom series "M*A*S*H" seems like it's almost universally beloved, but over the years it managed to collect its fair share of high-profile haters. Perhaps the most famous of all is director Robert Altman, who helmed the 1970 movie of the same name but absolutely loathed the television series. He made his dislike of the series very clear and even claimed that he hated everyone involved (which is a little harsh), saying some less-than-flattering things about the show's star, Alan Alda, who played Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce. He wasn't the only person involved with a previous version of "M*A*S*H" to absolutely abhor the dramedy series or even Alda, however, as the author of the book that inspired both the movie and series hated Hawkeye.

In an interview with Newsweek, author Richard Hornberger once said that the series "tramples on my memories" because he wrote the novel "MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors" inspired by his own experiences as a surgeon in the Korean War, but his real disdain was for the show's version of Hawkeye and the man who played him. It's hard to imagine anyone having an issue with Alda, but Hornberger apparently had some serious beef.