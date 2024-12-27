Squid Game Season 2 Pays Tribute To Marvel's Best Villain With A New Character

Mild spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2 follow.

In season 1 of "Squid Game" there was a brain breaking reference that understandably made some viewers heads explode. One of the unfortunate contestants caught up in these games of life and death speaks of well-known Korean actor, Lee Byung Hun, only for Lee Byung Hun himself to be playing the masked Front Man that has been managing the games this whole time. It makes us wonder then, given the arrival of a new contestant named Thanos in season 2 of the series, if the final episode will see a Mad Titan make an appearance as a huge plot twist and it turns out that "Squid Game" is actually all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Probably not, but stranger things have happened.

In the case of this particular Thanos though, the name is absolutely a reference to Marvel's feared world-wrecker and Josh Brolin's ribbed chinned villain that was seen snapped out of existence by Tony Stark in "Avengers: Endgame." Out of respect to Marvel's universe shaking bad guy, this Thanos even has purple hair in line with Thanos' skin color and has his fingernails painted to match the color of the Infinity Stones — a set of stones that would certainly change the game a bit if they were available right now. Alas, the Thanos in "Squid Game" season 2 and the rest of the unfortunate challengers have to depend on their wits to make it out alive. And if the last batch of players are anything to go by, backstabbing is, dare we say, inevitable.