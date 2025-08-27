The Peacemaker Scene That DC's James Gunn Wishes He Could Erase From HBO Max

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot changed for James Gunn between seasons 1 and 2 of "Peacemaker." He went from writing in a small corner of the DC Extended Universe to overseeing a relaunched DC Universe. Peacemaker, both the show and eponymous antihero Christopher Smith (John Cena), is something Gunn decided to carry over from one world to the next.

Since "Peacemaker" season 1 was written as set in the DCEU, there were references to that wider world and its heroes. Chris mentioned how Batman is a "p*ssy" because he doesn't kill criminals, or how Aquaman supposedly has relations with fish. The big DCEU link is season finale "It's Cow or Never," when members of the Justice League, as assembled by Zack Snyder, cameoed: Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Superman, and Wonder Woman (the latter two both kept in silhouette and played by stand-ins).

In the "Peacemaker" season one recap, the Justice League cameo is scrubbed. Instead, the Justice Gang from Gunn's new "Superman" shows up alongside Superman and Supergirl (albeit played by stand-ins rather than David Corenswet and Milly Alcock). Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) swap places with the Flash and Aquaman, respectively, as the two heroes who speak and get face-revealing close-ups.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Gunn said he wished he could go further and slip the Justice Gang cameo back into "It's Cow or Never" itself, comparing it to George Lucas' infamous tinkering with "Star Wars." "I wish I could Lucas the s*** out of this, but I can't, because it's too expensive," Gunn explained. "Peacemaker" season 1 was also released on Blu-ray and DVD, so Gunn can't destroy all the evidence of the Justice League cameo, no matter how hard he wanted to.