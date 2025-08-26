Pirates Of The Caribbean Black Pearl LEGO Set Proves Not All Treasure Is Silver And Gold, Mate
Just when it seems like the folks at LEGO have exhausted every idea they can possibly exhaust, they offer up something new that makes one want to bust out the ol' credit card and set aside an afternoon for elaborate toy-based construction. Case in point, the company has just unveiled a new set for "Pirates of the Caribbean" fans that is nothing shy of a treasure ... it's just made of bricks, rather than silver and gold.
The company has just unveiled the LEGO Icons Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship, which is based on the Black Pearl from Disney's smash hit "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." We've got some first-look photos of the set for you to check out below, as well as some details on what to expect. First off, it's a big set consisting of 2,862 pieces.
It's not quite as big as the "Harry Potter" Hogsmeade set, which clocks in at a whopping 3,228 pieces, but it's nothing to sneeze at. The set allows you to rotate dials to deploy the port or starboard cannons. Owners can also turn the ship's wheel to steer the rudder and open the deck to reveal the detailed captain's quarters, which come complete with furnishings, candlesticks, and even an apple capable of pleasing Barbossa. There's also a detachable rowboat and a minifigure figurehead. Additionally, the hull can be separated at the waterline to depict the ship in sailing mode.
The LEGO Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship set is fit for a pirate
But what's a ship without a crew? Fortunately, LEGO thought of that as the set includes eight minifigures with a lineup led by Captain Jack Sparrow, based on Johnny Depp's portrayal of the character. Other shipmates along for the ride include Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, and Marty.
As for the price? A ship befitting Jack Sparrow doesn't come cheap, as one might expect. The Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship set retails for $379.99 and arrives in September. LEGO Insiders will have the opportunity to get their hands on it a bit early on September 12, before it goes live for everyone a few days later. As an added bonus, those who purchase the new set between September 12 and 18 via LEGO.com or LEGO Stores will also receive the LEGO Captain Jack Sparrow's Compass as a Gift with Purchase. (That does, however, require an active LEGO Insiders membership.)
As for the future of the franchise on the big screen, the last time we saw a "Pirates" movie was in 2017 with "Dead Men Tell No Tales." In the years since, Disney has tried (and failed) to get a new movie going. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer suggested in March 2024 that the next "Pirates of the Caribbean" would be a "reboot," but details remain elusive. It's also unclear if Depp will be reprising his role as Jack Sparrow, but that is apparently an option on the table.
You can grab the LEGO Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship set at LEGO.com/JackSparrow.