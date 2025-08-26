Pirates Of The Caribbean Black Pearl LEGO Set Proves Not All Treasure Is Silver And Gold, Mate

Just when it seems like the folks at LEGO have exhausted every idea they can possibly exhaust, they offer up something new that makes one want to bust out the ol' credit card and set aside an afternoon for elaborate toy-based construction. Case in point, the company has just unveiled a new set for "Pirates of the Caribbean" fans that is nothing shy of a treasure ... it's just made of bricks, rather than silver and gold.

The company has just unveiled the LEGO Icons Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship, which is based on the Black Pearl from Disney's smash hit "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." We've got some first-look photos of the set for you to check out below, as well as some details on what to expect. First off, it's a big set consisting of 2,862 pieces.

It's not quite as big as the "Harry Potter" Hogsmeade set, which clocks in at a whopping 3,228 pieces, but it's nothing to sneeze at. The set allows you to rotate dials to deploy the port or starboard cannons. Owners can also turn the ship's wheel to steer the rudder and open the deck to reveal the detailed captain's quarters, which come complete with furnishings, candlesticks, and even an apple capable of pleasing Barbossa. There's also a detachable rowboat and a minifigure figurehead. Additionally, the hull can be separated at the waterline to depict the ship in sailing mode.