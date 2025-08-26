Why Emily Deschanel Drove David Boreanaz Crazy On The Set Of Bones

Even though "Bones" went off the air in 2017, there has been consistent fan support for the series, to the extent that calls for a full-on revival have been making the rounds in recent years. Now, a "Bones" 20th Anniversary Retrospective panel has taken place at the first ever Televerse Festival (via People), which will only further serve to stoke "Bones" revival fever.

During the panel, aside from fielding questions about whether "Bones" would in fact be returning, Emily Deschanel was also asked about her favorite memories of making the show, and she fondly recalled "singing all the songs from the musical 'Annie' with Eric Milligan." Milligan played Dr. Zack Addy, who was at the center of a controversial "Bones" storyline that fans still don't understand to this day. According to Deschanel, her and Milligan's penchant for show tunes actually wasn't all that well received. "We got in trouble for that," she admitted.

But it seems David Boreanaz had the biggest problem with his colleagues' singing. The actor recalled Deschanel "singing musicals, and it's driving me crazy," adding, "I like musicals, but it got to a point where I'm like..." before Deschanel interrupted to ask Boreanaz if he could name a song from a musical. "Sure," he said. "'Annie.' 'The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.' You know?" If the musical renditions were as relentless as Boreanaz claims, then he probably should know one or two numbers after 12 years.

Meanwhile, when asked about a "Bones" revival (which today seems more likely than ever), Deschanel remained positive without confirming anything. "Never say never," she replied. "I don't know about a revival. I don't know if that would ever happen, but I'm open to it." If the "Bones" crew do come back, it sounds as though Boreanaz and Deschanel will need to strike a new deal about show tunes on-set.