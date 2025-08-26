F1 The Movie: The Real Reason Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes Keeps A Card In His Pocket

Athletes are strange birds, man. They're known for being creatures of habit, sure, but they can also develop reputations for being downright ... odd. Baseball fans and teammates alike know that starting pitchers are simply not to be trifled with on the day they're scheduled to pitch, lest innocent passersbys incur the wrath of some misplaced intensity. Just the other day, tennis star Daniil Medvedev suffered what can only be described as a total freakin' meltdown at the US Open — an event that might take distractions even more seriously than golf does. When it comes to the high-octane thrills of Formula 1 racing, well, "F1: The Movie" showed that even something as simple as strapping oneself into a cutting-edge vehicle and driving in circles for hours has no shortage of its own quirks and curious antics.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed blockbuster rode a wave of positive word-of-mouth reactions and some residual "Top Gun: Maverick" fever to become one of the biggest hits of the year, but, as always, there are still a few unanswered questions to deal with. Brad Pitt stars as the seemingly washed-up racer Sonny Hayes, brought on board as a measure of last resort for one desperate team to compete at the Grand Prix. The aged, past-his-prime hotshot has one heck of a backstory adding to his complexity: a horrific and career-ending accident from his younger days, a string of failed marriages, and a checkered history as a gambling addict. Despite all this, his rags-to-riches arc brings him from the brink of ruin to the fast track as a genuine winner in his own right. But viewers may have noticed one little superstition that Sonny displays again and again that went unexplained — until now, that is.

As it turns out, there's a very good (and poignant) reason why he keeps that one playing card in his pocket at all times during races.