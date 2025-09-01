Battlestar Galactica's Creator Had One Big Regret About The Sci-Fi Series' Ending

The fourth and final season of the reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" was the show's most divisive. Perhaps that was unavoidable given how "Galactica" had threaded long-running mysteries and philosophical questions throughout its run. When you keep the audience guessing for years, the resolutions can't satisfy them all.

The finale of "Battlestar Galactica," the three-part episode "Daybreak," leaves nothing to chance and no door unclosed. It gives answers and you can take them or leave them — there is an Earth, the God whispered about throughout the show is real (but remains unseen), and the series is set thousands of years in the past. The humans and humanoid Cylons are, collectively, the ancestors of modern mankind.

I interviewed several of the "Galactica" writers and cast members for the 15th anniversary of "Daybreak" in 2024, including co-creator David Eick. Despite how mixed fans have been on the episode over the years, the people who made it are satisfied where the journey ended. But with the benefit of hindsight, Eick's co-creator, Ronald D. Moore, thinks he may have ended it too thoroughly.

In a 2024 interview with Screen Rant, Moore said he wanted as definitive an ending as possible at the time. It's hard to get a firmer ending than having the show's titular spaceship fly into the sun! Moore elaborated:

"I said goodbye. To me, I wanted ['Battlestar Galactica'] to have a definitive ending. I felt strongly at the time that I didn't want to then try to put the gang back together later."

But absence makes the heart grow fonder. As he has spent more and more years without "Battlestar" and the team that made the show, that impossible reunion show looks more and more tempting. Moore continued: