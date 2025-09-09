Steven Spielberg Wanted To Direct A Movie In This Iconic Franchise

Steven Spielberg was always destined to become the legendary director he is today. He grew up with a deep love for movies and was making his own amateur films long before he briefly studied the subject at California State University, Long Beach.

During his formative years, several films played a vital role in shaping his sensibility, beginning with "Lawrence of Arabia" (which Spielberg has described as "the film that set me on my journey"). But there were several other hugely influential movies of the era that were nothing like that 1962 epic. Most notably, any kid coming of age in the 1960s was going to be a fan of James Bond, and that was no different for Spielberg, who has made no secret of his love for 007.

​​The franchise has long been a magnet for big-name filmmakers, with Amazon recently hiring the perfect director for James Bond 26 in Denis Villeneuve. But for the first two decades of its existence, the Bond saga stuck with familiar names, rotating through Terrence Young (without whom, Sean Connery's Bond would have failed), Guy Hamilton, and Lewis Gilbert. That might have had something to do with why Spielberg never actually got to direct a Bond film, even though it was always his dream to do so.