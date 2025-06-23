The James Bond Easter Egg You Probably Never Noticed In Steven Spielberg's Jaws

When Chief Brody and Matt Hooper perform the autopsy on a tiger shark, they find everything but the little Alex Kintner boy they're looking for, only to find some mashed up fish, tin cans, and an old Louisiana license plate that reads "007 o 981." 007 is James Bond's famous code name. Entertainment Weekly also points out that the bottom numbers in the left and right corners, 72 and 73, are referencing the year "Live and Let Die" was shot in Louisiana and released in theaters the next year. The "Sportsman's Paradise" slogan at the top of the license plate appears on a billboard in the film.

"Live and Let Die" star Roger Moore stepped into the secret agent's shoes after Sean Connery completed his six-film run. In his memoir "My Word Is My Bond: A Memoir," the actor recalls bumping into Spielberg in Paris in the early 1970s, where Spielberg made it clear he was pining to direct a James Bond movie. It wasn't until after the massive success of "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" that Moore approached Broccoli about the possibility of Spielberg taking on a project. "Do you know how much of a percentage he'd want?" Broccoli retorted. At the time, Bond directors were only offered flat fees.

Spielberg had a lot of swings and misses when it came to directing James Bond, but he found a way to whet his appetite by creating a Bond-esque action series of his own about Indiana Jones, a handsome, whip-smart archaeologist with a devil-may-care attitude. After dabbling in espionage during World War I and working for the Office of Strategic Services in World War II, he became entangled in heart-pounding adventures around the world, full of danger, mystery, and romance.